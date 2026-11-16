Swiggy vs Eternal: Which stock has the stronger growth and better earnings outlook after Q2 results?

Swiggy and Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, reported sharply contrasting performances in the September quarter, putting the spotlight on the two food-delivery and quick-commerce players.

While both companies continued to expand their businesses, Eternal delivered stronger revenue growth and higher profitability, whereas Swiggy's widening losses on a sequential basis highlighted the cost of competing aggressively in quick commerce.

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Swiggy's net loss narrowed 15.6% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹922 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,092 crore a year earlier. However, the loss widened from ₹791 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations rose 36% YoY to ₹7,571 crore, against ₹5,561 crore in the year-ago period.

Eternal, meanwhile, reported a 92% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹125 crore, compared with ₹65 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 77.6% to ₹24,138 crore from ₹13,590 crore a year earlier. Its consolidated adjusted EBITDA surged 197% to ₹666 crore.

The revenue figures, however, need to be viewed in the context of Eternal's shift to an inventory-led model in quick commerce, under which the full value of goods sold is reflected in revenue. Adjusted revenue, which provides a more comparable view of the platform's business, increased 76% to ₹24,621 crore.

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Eternal's Blinkit growth and profitability offer an edge Eternal's performance was supported by growth across its food-delivery and quick-commerce businesses. Zomato's food-delivery net order value (NOV) increased 21.5% YoY to ₹11,445 crore, while adjusted revenue grew 35.5% to ₹3,879 crore. Its adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹627 crore, or 5.5% of NOV.

Blinkit continued to be a major growth driver, with NOV rising 79.3% to ₹20,940 crore. Adjusted revenue increased 93.6% to ₹19,152 crore, while adjusted EBITDA came in at ₹184 crore, equivalent to 0.9% of NOV.

The company added 308 net new stores during the quarter, taking its network to 2,751. Management expects the store count to cross 3,500 by March 2027 and reach around 5,000 by March 2028.

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Swiggy also recorded growth across its businesses, but its quick-commerce expansion continued to weigh on profitability. Food-delivery gross order value (GOV) increased 17.7% YoY to ₹10,054 crore, while adjusted EBITDA rose 42.2% to ₹341 crore. Its food-delivery EBITDA margin improved to 3.4% of GOV.

Instamart's GOV grew 31.4% to ₹9,230 crore, while NOV increased 34.8% to ₹6,594 crore. However, its adjusted EBITDA loss widened to ₹895 crore from ₹778 crore in the previous quarter. Swiggy added 69 dark stores, taking its network to 1,240.

What brokerages say: Eternal or Swiggy? Brokerages remain broadly positive on both stocks, although their target prices reflect different expectations around growth and profitability.

For Eternal, Motilal Oswal maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹420, citing strong growth in food delivery and Blinkit. JPMorgan retained an Overweight rating with a ₹420 target, while CLSA maintained its High Conviction Outperform call with a target of ₹506.

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Citi initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a ₹385 target. Jefferies, Nomura, Morgan Stanley and Nuvama also maintained positive ratings, with reported target prices ranging between ₹350 and ₹430.

For Swiggy, Motilal Oswal retained its Buy rating but cut its target price to ₹280. The brokerage highlighted growth in food delivery and Instamart, while flagging higher-than-expected quick-commerce losses.

Other brokerages were divided: Jefferies maintained Buy with a ₹330 target, while Citi had a Buy rating and a ₹330 target. Bernstein retained Outperform with a ₹350 target. On the cautious side, HSBC maintained Hold with a ₹240 target, while JM Financial recommended Reduce with a ₹200 target.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.