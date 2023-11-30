Swiggy's GMV reaches $1.43 billion in 1H24; here's what brokerages say
Swiggy's core food delivery business grew 17% and delivered gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1.43 billion in the first half of FY24. Swiggy gains share, Zomato superior in execution, says JM Financial; Zomato has increased its market share in the last two years for food delivery.
Food-Tech Review: Domestic brokerages have conducted comparisons between food-delivery tech companies, Swiggy and its rival Zomato, following global investment firm Prosus's review report on Swiggy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started