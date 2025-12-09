Mint Market
Subscribe

Swiggy's ₹10,000 crore QIP opens today; floor price fixed at ₹390.51. Check details

After receiving necessary approvals, Swiggy has commenced its qualified institutional placement, targeting up to 10,000 crore. The equity shares have a floor price of 390.51, with a potential discount.

A Ksheerasagar
Published9 Dec 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Swiggy's <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore QIP opens today; floor price fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>390.51. Check details
Swiggy's ₹10,000 crore QIP opens today; floor price fixed at ₹390.51. Check details(REUTERS)

Swiggy Ltd, the leading food delivery and quick commerce platform, has moved forward with its qualified institutional placement (QIP) after receiving board and shareholder approvals, signaling a fresh fundraising push.

In a filing to the exchanges today, the company stated that its Investment & Allotment Committee approved the opening of the qualified institutional placement of equity shares with a face value of 1 each today, December 09.

The committee approved a floor price of 390.51 per equity share, determined in accordance with SEBI’s ICDR Regulations. Additionally, the company said it cleared the preliminary placement document and the accompanying application form required for the issue.

Advertisement
Also Read | Swiggy board approves ₹10,000 crore QIP fundraise

The company further noted that it has the flexibility to offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to regulatory approvals. The final issue price will be decided in consultation with the book-running lead managers.

In November, Swiggy's board approved raising funds of up to 10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

The company’s fundraising plans come as India’s instant-commerce sector rapidly expands amid surging demand and intensifying competition. Startups are competing with Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.-backed Flipkart to cover cities with networks of neighborhood warehouses and fleets to quickly deliver everything from groceries to electronics.

Also Read | Swiggy, Zomato say new labour code won’t hurt business, analysts see rising cost

Swiggy share price trend

In late November, the shares came under pressure after analysts expressed concerns that the new labor codes could have a financial impact on the company.

Advertisement

The new rules increase the compliance burden on aggregators such as Swiggy, which will now be required to contribute 1–2% of their annual turnover, capped at 5% of the amount paid or payable to gig and platform workers, toward social security benefits.

Swiggy launched a $1.3 billion initial public offering in November last year. The offering, which was one of the few $1 billion-plus listings in India in 2024, was more than three times subscribed.

Also Read | Zomato vs Swiggy: Which stock should investors buy after Q2 results? Explained

Its shares have fallen about 26.4% so far this year to 398 apeice, as a price war drives aggressive discounting. This development mirrors the battle playing out in China, where Meituan, JD.com Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are racing to offer deep discounts.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
SwiggyQualified Institutional Placements
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSwiggy's ₹10,000 crore QIP opens today; floor price fixed at ₹390.51. Check details
Read Next Story