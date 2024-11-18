Markets
Three lesser-known switchgear stocks driving the growth of data centre industry
Equitymaster 4 min read 18 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
- As the power and data centre industries gear up for multiple advancements, proxy sectors like switchgear could become mainstream in the coming months.
In October 2024, when the theme surrounding switchgear stocks was just picking up, we wrote about the top companies involved in the industry.
