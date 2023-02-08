Symphony approves share buyback of ₹200 Cr, records highest ever sales in Q3
- Symphony Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹7,326.60 Cr and the company deals in the consumer discretionary sector.
Symphony Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹7,326.60 Cr and the company deals in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The company has declared its impressive Q3 earnings today with highest-ever sales both on a consolidated and standalone basis as well as the Board approves share buyback proposal of ₹200 Cr.
