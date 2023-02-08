Symphony approves share buyback of 200 Cr, records highest ever sales in Q3

According to the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2022, the buyback offer size represents 24.76% and 24.69% of the total of the company's fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves, respectively. According to the corporation, the retail bid for the buyback proposal has been capped at 1,50,000 shares, and the record date has not yet been disclosed.

