Symphony buyback record date fixed. Price, other details in 5 points2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 08:37 AM IST
- Symphony buyback price has been announced at ₹2,000 apiece
Symphony buyback 2023: The board of directors of Symphony Ltd has fixed record date for buyback of shares on 29th March 2023. The company has already announced buyback of shares worth ₹200 crore in February 2023. The buyback of shares would be executed via tender route and symphony buyback price has been fixed at ₹2,000 per share. symphony share price today is ₹1,128 apiece on NSE, which means the buyback of shares has has been announced at a premium of near 75 per cent.
