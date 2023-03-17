Symphony buyback record date fixed. Price, other details in 5 points

Symphony Ltd informed Indian bourses about the buyback record date citing, "Pursuant to the Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and Regulation 9(i) of SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended it is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 29, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the Buy-back and the shareholders to whom the letter of offer and tender form shall be dispatched in relation to the Buy-back."