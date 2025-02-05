Mint Market

Symphony share price plunges 10% after reporting ₹10 crore net loss in Q3FY25

  • Symphony share price dropped over 10% after reporting a net loss of 10 crore for Q3FY25, compared to a profit of 41 crore in Q3FY24. The loss was mainly due to a one-time expense of 46 crore and a provision for doubtful debts of 45.99 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Feb 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Symphony share price plunged over 10% following a Q3FY25 net loss of ₹10 crore, down from ₹41 crore profit a year prior.

Symphony share price slumped over 10% on Wednesday's session after the company reported a net loss of 10 crore for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) as against net profit of 41 crore in Q3FY24. The consumer durables manufacturer reported a net loss primarily attributed to a one-time loss of 46 crore, which significantly impacted their financial performance. In contrast, the same quarter of the previous year did not include any exceptional items.

Also Read | Syrma SGS Technology surges 34% in 6 sessions following strong Q3 results

In its filing, the company mentioned that for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, it has recognised a provision for doubtful debts totaling 45.99 crores, categorised as an exceptional item. This new provision adds to those established in previous periods and is related to receivables owed by M/s Pathways Retail Pvt Ltd, Delhi (E-Com distributor). As of December 31, 2024, the Parent Company has accounted for the full outstanding amount from this distributor as a doubtful debt.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | RVNL share price crashes 44% from life-time high. More pain ahead?

The revenue for the quarter experienced a 2% decrease year-on-year, totaling 242 crore. The company has declared its third interim dividend of 2 per share, with the record date set for February 11.

Symphony share price today

Symphony share price today opened at an intraday high of 1,453.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of 1,278.65 per share. Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities said that Symphony share price fell nearly 9% touching that support of 1,300. A major support is placed at 1,250 mark below which 1,200 seems to be a possibility. Overhead resistance is placed near 1,350-1,400 levels towards which the stock can see a short covering move towards.

Advertisement

Also Read | Titagarh stock rallies 7% on new expansion plans; Details here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSymphony share price plunges 10% after reporting ₹10 crore net loss in Q3FY25
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 02:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget