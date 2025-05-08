Mint Market
Subscribe

Symphony share price rises 10% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement: Do You Own?

Stock Market Today: Symphony share price gained more than 10% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 Results, that were announced after the market hours on Wednesday. Symphony also announced a Dividend 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published8 May 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: Symphony share price rises 10%

Stock Market Today: Symphony share price gained more than 10% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 Results, that were announced after the market hours on Wednesday. Symphony also announced a Dividend

Advertisement

Symphony Q4 Results

With consolidated net profit increasing 64.6% year over year to Rs79 crore during the January to March quarter, from 48 crore during the same period last year, it was not surprising than Symphony Ltd's solid set of results for the March quarter impressed the investors.

 

Also Read | Voltas, United Breweries to Tata Chemicals: These five stocks declare dividend

Due to strong sales momentum and increasing penetration and operational efficiencies, revenue increased 47% year over year to 488 crore from R 332 crore.

While margins rose to 22% from 17.2% a year earlier, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 87.7% to 107 crore from 57 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stock market today: Seven stocks to buy or sell on Thursday — 8 May 2025

Significant milestones have been reached by the company in the fiscal year 2025, highlighted Symphony. Symphony achieved the highest revenue ever for the March quarter, up 47% from the same period last year, and exceeded a yearly revenue of 1,500 crore, hitting 1,576 crore (growth of 36%).

At the standalone level, Symphony crossed the 1,000 crore annual revenue mark, achieving 1,182 crore, a 49% year-on-year increase

Also Read | Niva Bupa share price soars 14% on 31% jump in Q4 net profit; hits 4-month high

Dividend Details

The Board of Directors of Symphony Ltd post their meeting on 7 May recommended a final dividend of 8 per share having Face Value of 2/-, for FY25,. This final dividend by Symphony however is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This final dividend by Symphony will bring the total shareholders' payout to 178.4 crore, representing 84% of the consolidated PAT for the fiscal year., highlighted the company.

Advertisement

Symphony share price movement

Symphony share price opened at 1320.90 on Thursday on the BSE, The Symphony share price was up more than 10% at the time of opening , compared to the previous days closing price of 1193.35. The Symphony share price thereafter rose to intraday high of 1348.85, which meant gains of slightly more than 13% over previous days closing price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSymphony share price rises 10% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement: Do You Own?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App