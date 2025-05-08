Symphony share price rises 10% post Q4 Results, Dividend announcement: Do You Own?

Stock Market Today: Symphony share price gained more than 10% in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 Results, that were announced after the market hours on Wednesday. Symphony also announced a Dividend

Symphony Q4 Results With consolidated net profit increasing 64.6% year over year to Rs79 crore during the January to March quarter, from ₹48 crore during the same period last year, it was not surprising than Symphony Ltd's solid set of results for the March quarter impressed the investors.

Due to strong sales momentum and increasing penetration and operational efficiencies, revenue increased 47% year over year to ₹488 crore from R 332 crore.

While margins rose to 22% from 17.2% a year earlier, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) increased 87.7% to ₹107 crore from ₹57 crore in the previous quarter.

Significant milestones have been reached by the company in the fiscal year 2025, highlighted Symphony. Symphony achieved the highest revenue ever for the March quarter, up 47% from the same period last year, and exceeded a yearly revenue of ₹1,500 crore, hitting ₹1,576 crore (growth of 36%).

At the standalone level, Symphony crossed the ₹1,000 crore annual revenue mark, achieving ₹1,182 crore, a 49% year-on-year increase

Dividend Details

The Board of Directors of Symphony Ltd post their meeting on 7 May recommended a final dividend of ₹8 per share having Face Value of ₹2/-, for FY25,. This final dividend by Symphony however is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). This final dividend by Symphony will bring the total shareholders' payout to ₹178.4 crore, representing 84% of the consolidated PAT for the fiscal year., highlighted the company.

Symphony share price movement

Symphony share price opened at ₹1320.90 on Thursday on the BSE, The Symphony share price was up more than 10% at the time of opening , compared to the previous days closing price of ₹1193.35. The Symphony share price thereafter rose to intraday high of ₹1348.85, which meant gains of slightly more than 13% over previous days closing price.