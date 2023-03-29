Symphony shares trade ex-buyback as record date today. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Symphony share price was trading more than 5% lower on the BSE in early deals
Shares of are trading ex-buyback on Wednesday after the company announced ₹200 crore worth share buyback plan in February 2023. The board of directors of Symphony Ltd has fixed record date for buyback of shares on 29th March 2023. The stock was trading more than 5% lower at ₹1,029 apiece on the BSE in early trading session.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×