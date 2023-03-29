Symphony shares trade ex-buyback as record date today. Details inside

Announcing the share buyback details, the company said, "This is with reference to our earlier intimations dated February 08, 2023 informing the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors approved the proposal of the Company to Buy-back 10,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of INR 2/- through the “tender offer" route, each at a price of INR 2,000/- per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 200,00,00,000 subject to approval from members of the Company."

