Symphony to complete ₹249 cr buyback at ₹2,000 per share by May-end; declares dividend, Q4 numbers2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Symphony plans to complete its ₹249 crore buyback by this month's end. The buyback is offered at a premium from current market price.
The announced a final 50% dividend for its shareholders for FY23. Q4 earnings were feeble of Symphony, which is why, the stock tumbled on exchanges.
Major air-coolers manufacturer, Symphony on Friday said that it will complete the buyback of its shares at ₹2,000 per share by the end of May 2023, aggregating to ₹249 crore. The company also declared a dividend of 50% for its shareholders. Also, the company has delivered its fourth quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023 period.
