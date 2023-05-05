Major air-coolers manufacturer, Symphony on Friday said that it will complete the buyback of its shares at ₹2,000 per share by the end of May 2023, aggregating to ₹249 crore. The company also declared a dividend of 50% for its shareholders. Also, the company has delivered its fourth quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023 period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}