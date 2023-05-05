Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Symphony to complete 249 cr buyback at 2,000 per share by May-end; declares dividend, Q4 numbers

Symphony to complete 249 cr buyback at 2,000 per share by May-end; declares dividend, Q4 numbers

2 min read . 03:12 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
The buyback represents 1.43% of the paid-up equity of the company. The buyback window opened on May 03, 2023, and will close on May 17, 2023.

Symphony plans to complete its 249 crore buyback by this month's end. The buyback is offered at a premium from current market price.
  • The announced a final 50% dividend for its shareholders for FY23.
  • Q4 earnings were feeble of Symphony, which is why, the stock tumbled on exchanges.

    Major air-coolers manufacturer, Symphony on Friday said that it will complete the buyback of its shares at 2,000 per share by the end of May 2023, aggregating to 249 crore. The company also declared a dividend of 50% for its shareholders. Also, the company has delivered its fourth quarter and year-ended March 31, 2023 period.

    In its regulatory filing on Friday, Symphony stated that it "will complete buyback of its shares at 2,000 per share by the end of May-23, in all amounting to ~ 249 cr. (including taxes and incidental expenses)."

    The buyback's floor price of 2,000 is at a premium of a whopping 110.5% compared to the current market price.

    At the time of writing, Symphony's stock price traded at 950 apiece down by 4.55% on BSE. The stock did touch over 1,000 mark to an intraday high of 1,013.90 apiece earlier in the day before correcting.

    The buyback represents 1.43% of the paid-up equity of the company. The buyback window opened on May 03, 2023, and will close on May 17, 2023.

    Symphony dividend:

    Additionally, the company's board in a meeting held on Friday recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share (50%) having a face value of 2 each --- amounting to 6.90 crore for financial year FY23.

    Additionally, the company's board in a meeting held on Friday recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share (50%) having a face value of 2 each --- amounting to 6.90 crore for financial year FY23.

    Earlier, the company paid two interim dividends totaling 4 per share (200%).

    Accordingly, for the full-year FY23, the company's total dividend is 5 per equity share (250%) to the tune of 34.88 crore.

    Symphony's Q4FY23 and FY23 earnings:

    On a consolidated basis, in Q4FY23, the company posted a 75% drop in net profit to 16 crore as against 64 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations also dipped by 19.8% to 308 crore versus 384 crore in Q4 of FY22.

    On a consolidated basis, in Q4FY23, the company posted a 75% drop in net profit to 16 crore as against 64 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations also dipped by 19.8% to 308 crore versus 384 crore in Q4 of FY22.

    Also, EBITDA plunged by 68% to 27 crore in the latest quarter as against 86 crore a year ago period. Margins contracted to 8.8% in Q4FY23 as compared to 22.4% in Q4FY22.

    Overall, in FY23, the company garnered a consolidated PAT of 116 crore down by 5% YoY, however, revenue jumped by 14% YoY to 1,188 crore.

    Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.