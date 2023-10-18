Syngene MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt expects US Biotech segments recovery by Q4 after having cut company's FY24 guidance
Syngene Q2 results: Syngene International has cut its FY24 growth guidance to mid-teens on a constant currency basis compared to earlier guidance of high-teen growth. The share price of Syngene corrected more than 7%. The challenges are posed in the Discovery Sciences segment. While global demand growth in the segment remained generally healthy, the US based biotech segment is showing signs of slowed growth year-on-year as companies adjust to a new funding environment.
