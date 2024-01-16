 Syngene share price declines 3% as UBS downgrades the stock to Sell: 3 Key reasons for target price cuts by UBS | Mint
Syngene share price declines 3% as UBS downgrades the stock to Sell: 3 Key reasons for target price cuts by UBS

 Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today- Syngene International share price declined more than 3% in intraday trades as UBS downgraded the stock to sell. Check for three key reasons for the downgrades and target price cuts.

Syngene International share price declines 3% on UBS downgradesPremium
Syngene International share price declines 3% on UBS downgrades

Syngene International saw its share price decline more than 3% in the intraday trades on Tuesday, on the BSE as UBS downgraded the stock to Sell. 

UBS Global Research has cut its target price for Syngene International from 875 to 700 now as they said that the revenue growth headwinds limit upside.

The Syngene share price closed at 715 on the BSE and UBS target price now reflects more 2% downside for the stock. Syngene share price has remained on a downtrend since September when it had scaled 52 week highs of 860.20.

The 3 key reasons for UBS  downgrading its ratings are-

Challenging global environment -  Analysts at UBS say that their earlier thesis of easing headwinds for Syngene's discovery and dedicated segments (about 60% of revenue) is not playing out. The outlook remains subdued, with a tough macroeconomy, tight budgets for large, global pharma companies and muted VC funding for biotech. 

As per UBS the recent comments from global Clinical Research companies sound gloomier and there have been further consensus earnings cut.

Risk of earnings cuts

As per UBS the reverse DCF (discounted Cash flow) for FY25-34 estimate implies an 18% revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and 31.5% EBITDA margins, but there are near-term risks in these figures. Although analysts at UBS like Syngene's structural story, however they find the risk-reward unattractive and downgrade Syngene to Sell from Buy.

Subdued VC funding in the biotech space 

VC funding for biotech has been muted in the past few quarters, and is leading to fewer early stage discovery projects as per UBS. Given the tough macro, UBS analysts expect this pressure to persist for most of 2024. They say that Syngene's revenue exposure to medium-sized and small bio-pharma firms is generally 15-20% and it is likely to face significant revenue growth pressure

Amid tight budgets, UBS expects weak demand for the discovery and dedicated segments to put pressure on Syngene's near-term revenue growth. The benefit of Zoetis's revenue being absent in 9M FY24 also goes away in Q4, which may result in mediocre growth

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

Ujjval Jauhari
Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Published: 16 Jan 2024, 04:40 PM IST
