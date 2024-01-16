Syngene International saw its share price decline more than 3% in the intraday trades on Tuesday, on the BSE, as UBS downgraded the stock to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UBS Global Research has cut its target price for Syngene International from ₹875 to ₹700 now as they said that the revenue growth headwinds limit upside.

The Syngene share price closed at ₹715 on the BSE and UBS target price now reflects more 2% downside for the stock. Syngene share price has remained on a downtrend since September when it had scaled 52 week highs of ₹860.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 3 key reasons for UBS downgrading its ratings are-

Challenging global environment - Analysts at UBS say that their earlier thesis of easing headwinds for Syngene's discovery and dedicated segments (about 60% of revenue) is not playing out. The outlook remains subdued, with a tough macroeconomy, tight budgets for large, global pharma companies and muted VC funding for biotech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per UBS the recent comments from global Clinical Research companies sound gloomier and there have been further consensus earnings cut.

Risk of earnings cuts As per UBS the reverse DCF (discounted Cash flow) for FY25-34 estimate implies an 18% revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) and 31.5% EBITDA margins, but there are near-term risks in these figures. Although analysts at UBS like Syngene's structural story, however they find the risk-reward unattractive and downgrade Syngene to Sell from Buy.

Subdued VC funding in the biotech space VC funding for biotech has been muted in the past few quarters, and is leading to fewer early stage discovery projects as per UBS. Given the tough macro, UBS analysts expect this pressure to persist for most of 2024. They say that Syngene's revenue exposure to medium-sized and small bio-pharma firms is generally 15-20% and it is likely to face significant revenue growth pressure

Amid tight budgets, UBS expects weak demand for the discovery and dedicated segments to put pressure on Syngene's near-term revenue growth. The benefit of Zoetis's revenue being absent in 9M FY24 also goes away in Q4, which may result in mediocre growth

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

