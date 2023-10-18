Syngene share price declines more than 7% as company cuts its growth guidance
Stock Market Today- As per the updated guidance by Syngene the revenue growth for the full year is now pegged at mid-teens on a constant currency basis compared to earlier guidance of high-teen growth. Syngene's Q2 constant currency revenue growth stood at 15% year-on-year.
Syngene International Ltd saw its stock price slide more than 7% in the morning trades on Wednesday post the company cut its growth guidance for FY24 looking at the challenges ahead. investor confidence has remained strong in the company’s growth prospects which had led Syngene's share prices rise almost 40% in the last year. The cut in growth guidance thereby was bound to impact investor sentiments.
