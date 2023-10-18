Syngene share price declines more than 7% as company cuts its growth guidance

Syngene International Ltd saw its stock price slide more than 7% in the morning trades on Wednesday post the company cut its growth guidance for FY24 looking at the challenges ahead. investor confidence has remained strong in the company’s growth prospects which had led Syngene's share prices rise almost 40% in the last year. The cut in growth guidance thereby was bound to impact investor sentiments.

As per the updated guidance the revenue growth for the full year is now pegged at mid-teens on a constant currency basis compared to earlier guidance of high-teen growth.

The company’s cut in guidance pertains to challenges posed in the Discovery Sciences segment. In the Discovery Services, while global demand remained generally healthy, the US based biotech segment is showing signs of slowed growth year-on-year and the companies are adjusting to a new funding environment.

“Long-term sector fundamentals remain strong, and we expect continued growth but at a lower level in the second half of the year, this short-term slowing in the US biotech segment is reflected in our latest outlook", said Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International Limited, in a statement.

The company’s reported revenue from operations for the quarter ending September’2023 grew 18.5% year-on-year to ₹910 crores. In constant currency terms the revenue growth was at 15%. Profit after tax (before exceptional items) for the quarter increased 20% year-on-year to ₹122 crores. The exceptional items (net of tax) in FY24 were pertaining to transaction costs relating to the acquisition of the multi-modal facility of Stelis Biopharma Limited. Net profit after exceptional item had grown 14% year-on-year to ₹117 crore.

The company’s second quarter and first half financial year performance was underpinned by the growth in Development and Manufacturing Services supported by sustained momentum in the Dedicated Centers.

In Manufacturing Services, Syngene continued to make good progress on the Long term biologics manufacturing partnership with Zoetis.

Within research services, Dedicated Centers made a steady contribution to growth.

The achievement of several significant strategic goals by Syngene during the September quarter included, the agreement to acquire the multi-modal biologics facility from Stelis Biopharma Ltd; the purchase of a 17-acre land parcel in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, as an extension to the existing research campus; and the regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the commercial manufacturing facility in Mangalore

