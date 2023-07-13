Synoptics Technologies SME IPO: Stock hits 5% lower circuit after listing flat on NSE SME2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Synoptics Technologies Ltd's shares listed flat at ₹238 on the NSE SME. The IPO was subscribed 2.66 times on Day 4, with positive response from retail investors. The company reported revenues of ₹34.6 crore and a net profit of ₹5.25 crore for the quarter ending in December 2022.
Synoptics Technologies Ltd shares were listed flat at ₹238 on the NSE SME on Thursday. The company set a price band of ₹237 apiece. Post listing, Synoptics Technologies shares hit 5% lower circuit at ₹226.10.
