Syrma SGS Technology climbs 42% in the debut trade against the issue price2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 06:27 PM IST
- Shares of Syrma SGS Technology closed trading on Friday at ₹312.00 per share, a 42% gain over the issue price of ₹220.
Listen to this article
Shares of Syrma SGS Technology closed trading on Friday at ₹312.00 per share, a 42% gain over the issue price of ₹220. The share price of the company was listed at a premium of 19.09% on the BSE and 18.18% on the NSE, respectively, at Rs. 262 and Rs. 260 per share.