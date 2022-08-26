Syrma SGS Technology climbs 42% in the debut trade against the issue price

According to information available on the stock exchanges, the offer got bids for 93,14,84,536 equity shares as opposed to the 2,85,63,816 equity shares offered, at a price range of ₹209–220. The portion allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers started at the front and received 87.56 times as many subscriptions. A subscription of 17.50 times was seen by the reserved portion of non-institutional investors. 5.53 times were subscribed for the portion for retail investors. On the last day of bidding, the issue subscribed a total of 32.61 times.