Syrma SGS Technology share price surges over 9% to hit 52-week high; here's why2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Syrma SGS share news: Syrma SGS Technology share price surged over 9% to touch 52-week high on Friday's trading session after the company appointed Satendra Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Syrma SGS share price opened at ₹496.95 apiece on BSE. Syrma SGS share hit intraday high of ₹540 and low at ₹494.05.
