Syrma SGS Technology shares extend gains on second day despite weak markets2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:13 PM IST
- Syrma SGS Technology shares ended with over 42% premium in the debut trade on Friday against the issue price of ₹220
Listen to this article
After making a strong stock market debut on Friday, shares of Syrma SGS Technology extended gains for the second straight day as the stock rallied more than 7% to ₹342 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early session even as benchmark Sensex was down nearly 800% points or over a per cent.