Syrma SGS Technology shares rise after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 11:38 AM IST
- Syrma SGS Technology share price today opened on BSE at ₹262 and went on to hit intraday high of ₹295 apiece
Listen to this article
Syrma SGS Technology listed on BSE and NSE at strong near 19 per cent premium. Syrma SGS Technology share price opened on BSE at ₹262 and went on to further ascend to its intraday high of ₹295 apiece, delivering around 35 per cent listing gain to its allottees as the public issue was offered at a price band of ₹209 to ₹220 per equity share.