Syrma SGS Technology shares rise after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?

Speaking on the reasons for strong debut of Syrma SGS Technology shares, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Syrma SGS Technology Ltd has debuted at ₹262 i.e. 19 per cent above its issue price. The company’s good listing can be attributed to positive market sentiments, outstanding prospects, and a good response from the investors. With a huge focus on R&D-based innovation and an experienced management team, the company has managed to enter into various growing segments like PCBA, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, and other information technology-related products. The company’s geographically diversified manufacturing locations and the business model which starts from product concept design & focuses on every segment of the overall industry value chain give them a competitive advantage over other players." He advised allottees to hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹225 apiece levels.

