T. Rowe to test avalanche blockchain in renewed push on Wall Street2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM IST
T. Rowe Price Associates is among a group of Wall Street firms to test drive a new version of the Avalanche blockchain in a renewed push to explore how the technology could make financial transactions more efficient.
