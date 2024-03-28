T+0 settlement kick starts today. What does it mean? How does it affect you?
Stock exchanges debut T+0 settlement for 25 scrips, enabling sellers to receive full cash on transaction day. SEBI to review progress in three and six months for future actions.
Stock exchanges are set to launch the same-day transaction settlement (or "T+0") beta version for a select few cash segment stocks starting today ( Thursday, March 28).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started