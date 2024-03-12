T+0 instant settlement mechanism decoded — lower credit risk, better liquidity: Analysts weigh pros and cons
T+0 settlements enable immediate settlement of trades on the same day, providing benefits like direct settlement in clients' accounts, low delivery shortage risk, and reduced wrong trades.
T+0 settlements explained: The Indian stock market is bracing for a significant transformation as regulators explore the implementation of a T+0 settlement system, aligning with global financial market standards. This move, which aims to facilitate instantaneous trade settlements, has garnered attention from industry experts who weigh in on its potential benefits and challenges.
