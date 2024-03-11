T+0 settlement to begin by March 28 on optional basis, says Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch: Report
A T+0 settlement cycle would mean trades will settled on the same day, while instant settlement would ensure that the settlement of securities and funds happens immediately.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will begin the T+0 trade settlement cycle on an optional basis by March 28, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, a report said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started