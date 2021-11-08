MUMBAI : Stock exchanges will begin implementation of the T+1 settlement cycle for trading for equity shares and other instruments in a phase wise manner, beginning 25 February, the BSE and NSE said in a statement on Monday.

Mint first reported on 3 November that the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has agreed to recalibrate its trade settlement circular and may implement the proposed faster trade settlement cycle in a phased manner.

In the T+1 settlement cycle, the buyer and seller exchange cash for securities within 24 hours of the trade execution.

The phased implementation comes after Sebi’s move to switch to T+1 settlement spooked some market participants, especially foreign portfolio investors.

India will be one of the first countries to move to a complete T+1 cycle by 2022. The US also plans to shift to a one-day settlement cycle over two years.

“All listed stocks, across stock exchanges, shall be ranked in descending order based on daily market capitalization averaged for month of October 2021. Where a stock is listed on multiple exchanges, the market capitalization shall be calculated based on the price of stock at the stock exchange with highest trading volume during the above-mentioned period," the statement from the exchanges said.

Based on the ranking as per above calculations, the bottom 100 stocks shall be available for introduction of T+1 settlement, from 25 February, it added.

Thereafter, from March 2022 onwards, on the last Friday (trade day) of every month, the next bottom 500 stocks from the list of stocks shall be available for introduction to T+1 settlement.

“Any new stock getting listed after October 2021, shall be added to list based on the market capitalization calculated on the basis of average trading price of 30 days after commencement of trading. In case, based on market capitalization, if the stock falls under the category (in terms of market capitalization) of stocks already under T+1 settlement then that stock also becomes eligible for T+1 settlement and will be introduced in T+1 settlement cycle on the last Friday (trade day) of next month," the exchanges said.

Securities such as Preference shares, Warrants, Right entitlements, Partly paid shares and securities issued under differential voting rights (DVR) will be transitioned to T+1 settlement along with the stock of the parent company.

All other securities such as closed ended mutual funds, debt securities including corporate bonds, Gsecs, REITs and InvITs will be transitioned to T+1 settlement cycle along with the last scheduled batch of securities, the exchanges said.

Given the phased implementation approach adopted by the stock exchanges, some market observers do not foresee a disruption in the markets in the near term.

“While all the current Nifty 50 constituents will only move to T+1 cycle in the last batch (w.e.f Jan 27, 2023). Thus the T+1 Settlement will be a gradual process (mainly lower to higher market capitalisation) and because of the adoption of new settlement cycle, we expect no near term impact," said Edelweiss Alternative Research in a note.

“...going by our understanding of methodology the key stocks (NSE and BSE 500 constituents) will be part of T+1 Settlement cycle only after end of Nov 2022. As per the calculations, the first constituents from NSE or BSE 500 to move from T+2 (currently) to T+1 Settlement cycle will be from Nov 25, 2022," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.