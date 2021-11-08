T+1 settlement cycle to begin in phased manner from 25 Feb

“Any new stock getting listed after October 2021, shall be added to list based on the market capitalization calculated on the basis of average trading price of 30 days after commencement of trading. In case, based on market capitalization, if the stock falls under the category (in terms of market capitalization) of stocks already under T+1 settlement then that stock also becomes eligible for T+1 settlement and will be introduced in T+1 settlement cycle on the last Friday (trade day) of next month," the exchanges said.