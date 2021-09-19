T+1 settlement cycle: What it means for investors

Sebi is planning to implement allotment of shares in T+1 which is currently T+2. As a stock market investor, if a person buys shares of any company in BSE or NSE today, he will get transfer of shares in his DMAT account in trade + 2 days (T+2). Thereafter he can sell his shares or hold it. On the other side, the investor selling the shares will get funds transferred in his account within T+48 hours. Now this settlement is proposed to be T+1 day. Earlier till year 2003 settlement cycle was T+3 days.