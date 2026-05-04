Heightened market volatility in the March quarter brought promoter behaviour back into focus, with fresh signs of stress emerging in some pockets. A Mint analysis of 4,914 BSE-listed companies from Ace Equity shows that while overall promoter pledging levels remained lower than last year, sharp increases in select small-cap companies pointed to rising financial pressure amid turbulent market conditions.
Tactical tool or red flag? Inside the Q4 promoter pledging churn
SummaryModerating pledge levels give way to resurfacing stress as market corrections expose underlying promoter debt
Heightened market volatility in the March quarter brought promoter behaviour back into focus, with fresh signs of stress emerging in some pockets. A Mint analysis of 4,914 BSE-listed companies from Ace Equity shows that while overall promoter pledging levels remained lower than last year, sharp increases in select small-cap companies pointed to rising financial pressure amid turbulent market conditions.
About the Author
Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.
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