Taiwan Investors Turn to Europe as US Assets Lose Favor

Taiwanese investors are reassessing their long-held preference for US-dollar assets, shifting their bets to Europe in the latest move by global investors away from the greenback.

Taiwanese funds holding European assets have seen an influx of investments recently, pushing their combined value to NT$13.7 billion as of the end of June, the highest since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Over the first half of 2025, Taiwanese investors have also poured NT$14.1 billion into Europe-focused funds based overseas, bringing total assets up to NT$134.8 billion, according to data from the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association, marking the largest six-month injection since 2021.

At the same time, Taiwan-based funds focusing on the US saw their combined value fall by NT$538 billion over the first half of 2025, the largest six-month decline since Bloomberg first started compiling the data in 2003. Taiwanese assets in US-focused overseas funds declined by NT$121.6 billion, the biggest contraction since SITCA records began in 2006.

The shift represents a pivotal moment for Taiwan’s wealthy institutional investors, which have until now overwhelmingly favored the US when allocating money overseas. Taiwan is the 11th largest foreign holder of US Treasuries. The island’s investors held $292.9 billion in US government bonds as of the end of May, according to Treasury data. That’s $5.9 billion less than in April, the biggest monthly decrease since September 2022.

The change isn’t limited to Taiwan. US President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage, the growing budget deficit and widening political polarization have prompted Asia’s major exporting economies to seek alternatives for the combined $7.5 trillion they have invested in US equities and debt.

“Institutional investors such as the banks and life insurers are moving their assets very quickly,” said Agnes Lin, markets strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, which manages Taiwan’s largest Europe-focused fund. “It’s clear they have a strategy to diversify their allocations over the long term.”

Lin expects Taiwan’s retail investors to start focusing on the region as well if European shares extend their gains until next year.

More than 90% of the NT$22 trillion Taiwan’s life insurance companies have invested overseas is in the US dollar, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission in Taipei.

This concentration in US dollar-denominated assets presents a huge foreign exchange risk for these companies. The Taiwan dollar’s historic surge against the greenback in early May caused combined foreign-exchange losses of more than NT$145 billion for local insurers. Retail investors in US bond-focused ETFs were also affected by the currency’s dramatic appreciation, prompting renewed debate in Taiwan over need for greater diversification.

The Taiwan dollar has appreciated more than 10% versus the greenback so far this year, compared with a 0.9% depreciation versus the euro.

Arnaud Tellier, head of Asia wealth management at BNP Paribas SA, said Taiwan’s wealthy families were shaken by the volatility in the local currency.

“We see now they really look at diversifying outside of US-denominated assets,” he said in a statement. “We see lots of questions about other currencies starting with the euro.”

With assistance from Joy Peng and Freda Delfendahl.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.