Takyon Networks IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Takyon Networks IPO: The allotment for the issue, which saw its subscription period end on 1 August, 2025, is set to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated4 Aug 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Takyon Networks IPO: The allotment for the issue, which saw its subscription period end on 1 August, 2025, is set to be out soon:

Takyon Networks IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Takyon Networks IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar. Hem Finlease Private Limited is the market maker for Takyon Networks' initial public offering.

Since Takyon Networks IPO will be listed on BSE SME and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar of the issue, the investors can check for the allotment online either on the BSE website or the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited website.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing.

Steps to check Takyon Networks IPO allotment status online on registrar's website

Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited to check the Takyon Networks IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2- Click on any one of the links.

Step 3: Select Repono from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 6: Click the SUBMIT button after entering the captcha.

 

 

Steps to check status of Takyon Networks IPO allotment on the BSE website

Step 1: Go to the BSE website by clicking on the link below

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "TAKYON NETWORKS LIMITED" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Takyon Networks IPO GMP

On August 4, Takyon Networks IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at NIL. This means that Takyon Networks shares are selling in the grey market without any premium over the issue price's upper range of 96.

Investors anticipate Takyon Networks shares to be listed without any premium, above the upper range of the offering price of 54.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment

