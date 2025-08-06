Takyon Networks shares list at 1% premium over IPO price

Takyon Networks shares made a flat debut at ₹55.85 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday. The shares of Takyon Networks listed at 1 per cent premium over the IPO price of ₹54 per equity share.

Takyon Networks share price reached an intraday high to ₹56 immediately after listing, however, gave up the gains by falling nearly 2.42 per cent to ₹54.50 due to selling pressure.

Takyon Networks IPO details Takyon Networks IPO closed on Friday, August 1. The SME IPO, which opened on Wednesday, July 30, has received a moderate response from investors.

The public issue has been priced at ₹54 per equity share. It consists solely of a fresh issue of 37.92 lakh shares. Through this IPO, the company aims to raise ₹20.48 crore, which will be utilized to meet its working capital needs and support capital expenditure plans.

This public issue consisted entirely of a fresh offering of 37,92,000 equity shares. The company plans to utilize the proceeds to repay certain borrowings, support working capital needs, and fund general corporate activities.

The IPO was subscribed 4.68 times overall, with the retail investor portion subscribed 4.36 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) 4.58 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment seeing a 5.36 times subscription.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.