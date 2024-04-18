Talbros Automotive hits upper circuit; stock jumps 5% on ₹1000 crore order win
Talbros automotive share price hits 5% upper circuit limit at 293.30 after securing ₹1,000 crore order from a leading European OEM for suspension arms. The order is expected to enhance market share in Europe and drive growth in the region.
Talbros automotive share price locked in the 5% upper circuit limit, reaching 293.30 apiece in today's intraday trade following a significant order announcement.
