Talbros Automotive shares gain over 16% on multiple orders; up 183% in CY23 so far
Talbros is a diversified auto component player with a presence across automobile categories in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, agricultural machinery, off-loaders, and industrial vehicles.
Shares of Talbros Automotive Components rallied another 16.7% in today's trade to ₹328.60 apiece after gaining 20% in the previous trading session. This remarkable uptick in shares can be attributed to the company's multiple order wins.
