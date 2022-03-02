Talking markets: Investors reassess expectations for ECB rate rises after Ukraine invasion

On Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year Italian government bond, or BTP, fell more than 30 basis points, while the 10-year German Bund yield returned to negative territory after a 21 basis point slide, which was the largest daily fall since the euro crisis over a decade ago, according to Deutsche Bank. Ten-year eurozone yields dropped by 20 to 30 basis points across the board, according to Tradeweb.