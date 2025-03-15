Markets
Tamil Nadu’s limestone tax: A crushing blow to cement margins?
Madhvendra 5 min read 15 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Summary
- Tamil Nadu’s ₹160 per tonne limestone tax comes as demand weakens and prices fall, squeezing margins for players like Ramco and Dalmia. Larger rivals are insulated for now, but the move could set a costly precedent.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s cement industry is bracing for higher costs after Tamil Nadu imposed a ₹160 per tonne mineral tax on limestone, a key raw material. The levy comes at a precarious time—cement makers are already struggling with weak demand and pricing pressures.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less