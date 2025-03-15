Tamil Nadu’s limestone tax: A crushing blow to cement margins?

Repeated attempts to raise prices last year failed as demand softened. The real estate sector, which drives over half of cement consumption, saw home sales drop 4% in 2024—the first decline since 2020—after surging 71% in 2021, 54% in 2022, and 31% in 2023, according to Anarock. The slowdown has taken a heavier toll on the Nifty Realty index, which has plunged 25% over the past six months.