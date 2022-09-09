Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO: Latest GMP ahead of share allotment2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 09:00 AM IST
- The finalization of basis of share allotment of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO is expected to take place next week
Listen to this article
The three-day initial public offer (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank got subscribed 2.86 times on the last day of subscription that closed on Wednesday. The ₹831-crore public offer received bids for 2,49,39,292 shares against 87,12,000 shares on offer.