Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day of subscription

The research analysts of the broking firm Hem Securities said “Bank is bringing the issue at a price band of ₹500-525 per share at p/b multiple of 1.40x on FY22 PAT basis. Although the bank has a strong legacy, loyal customer base and has focused on improving its servicing framework. Bank with its strong presence in Tamil Nadu & focus to increase presence in other strategic regions is consistently growing deposit base with focus on low-cost retail CASA. Also, with its strong asset quality, underwriting practices and risk management policies and procedures and consistent financial performance, we recommend “Subscribe" to the issue for the long term."