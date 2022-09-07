Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day of subscription

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO subscribed 2.86 times on last day of subscription2 min read . 08:04 PM IST
On the final day of subscription on Wednesday, the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.86 times. 87,12 lakh shares were available for purchase in the ₹831.6-crore public offering, which attracted proposals for 2,49 Cr shares, as per the data available on stock exchanges.
The non-institutional investor (NII) allotment was subscribed 2.94 times, compared to 6.48 times for retail individual investors. 1.62 times as many people subscribed to the category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The new offering of 1,58,40,000 shares, priced in the range of ₹500 to ₹525, made up the IPO. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) raised ₹363.53 crore on Friday by issuing 71,28,000 equity shares to 10 anchor investors at a price range of Rs 500-525 apiece.
“TMB can be a good investment avenue owing to its better growth with healthy asset quality, robust risk management system, equipped with basic retail banking infrastructure, and sizeable market to grow. In terms of the valuations, on the higher price band, TMB demands a P/B multiple of 1.35x based on FY22 post issue fully diluted BV. On all parameters, except the pending legal matter, this issue looks attractively priced and holds good future prospects. Hence, it is recommended to “SUBSCRIBE" the issue from the long-term perspective," commented the research analysts of the broking firm Ashika Research.
The research analysts of the broking firm Hem Securities said “Bank is bringing the issue at a price band of ₹500-525 per share at p/b multiple of 1.40x on FY22 PAT basis. Although the bank has a strong legacy, loyal customer base and has focused on improving its servicing framework. Bank with its strong presence in Tamil Nadu & focus to increase presence in other strategic regions is consistently growing deposit base with focus on low-cost retail CASA. Also, with its strong asset quality, underwriting practices and risk management policies and procedures and consistent financial performance, we recommend “Subscribe" to the issue for the long term."
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
