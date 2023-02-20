Tamilnad Mercantile Bank sets record date for ₹5 dividend, scrip up by 2%
A mid-cap private sector bank with a market capitalization of Rs. 7,163.03 Cr. is Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
A mid-cap private sector bank with a market capitalization of Rs. 7,163.03 Cr. is Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. The bank, which is 102 years old and has 509 branches and 12 regional offices spread all over India, was founded in 1921. The record date announcement for the ₹5 per share dividend for the eligible shareholders drove the shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to conclude the day on a positive note.
