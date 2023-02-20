Tamilnad Mercantile Bank sets record date for 5 dividend, scrip up by 2%

At the end of the third quarter in December 2022, the bank's overall business had grown by 5.69%, reaching ₹78,242 Crores, while the third quarter of FY23 saw its deposit and advance portfolio at ₹43,440 Cr and ₹34,802 Cr, respectively. The bank's CASA position increased by 10.15 percent to ₹12,851 crores, and its operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal year 23 was ₹404.81 crores as opposed to ₹401.12 crores in the third quarter of fiscal year 22. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's net profit increased by 37.86% YoY to Rs. 279.70 crores during the third quarter of FY23 from Rs. 202.88 crores recorded in the year-ago quarter.