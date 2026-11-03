Tamilnadu Petroproducts shares surge 7% after Q2 results; stock already up 37% in 2026 | Key levels to watch

Tamilnadu Petroproducts shares jumped 7% on Tuesday, 3 November, following the announcement of its Q2 FY27 results, which showed strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled, rising 104.9% year-on-year to ₹934.37 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹456.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The firm's consolidated Profit before tax (PBT) increased 94.4% to ₹87.86 crore from ₹45.19 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 89.9% to ₹65.03 crore, against ₹34.24 crore in Q2 FY26.

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H1 FY27 performance For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations surged 86.3% year-on-year to ₹1,712.29 crore, compared with ₹918.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated PBT more than doubled, increasing 109.5% to ₹193.93 crore from ₹92.56 crore. Consolidated PAT also more than doubled, rising 108.9% to ₹145.14 crore from ₹69.49 crore in H1 FY26.

Management commentary Commenting on the performance, Ashwin Muthiah, Vice Chairman of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd and Founder Chairman of AM International, Singapore, said the company delivered a strong quarter, with revenue and profitability more than doubling over the corresponding period last year.

He attributed the performance to the company's ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment through operational improvements, cost discipline and a sharper focus on customer requirements.

Muthiah added that sustainable products and carbon-neutral manufacturing would remain central to the company's long-term growth strategy as it works towards building a more competitive and future-ready business.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price today Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price today opened at ₹122.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹129.10 per share, and an intraday low of ₹115.90 per share. The stock has jumped 37% so far in 2026.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Tamilnadu Petroproducts has been in a downward trajectory since hitting a high of around ₹147 and is currently trading within a parallel channel. The stock has made several attempts to move higher but has faced selling pressure at successive highs.

In Tuesday's session, the stock attempted to break above ₹122 but formed a long upper wick, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. Arora said ₹118 is the immediate support, while a break below this level could take the stock towards the next support at ₹112.50.

He added that volatility has increased following the Q2 results. However, the technical structure is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias until the stock manages a convincing close above ₹122.