Tamilnadu Petroproducts shares surge 7% after Q2 results; stock already up 37% in 2026 | Key levels to watch

Tamilnadu Petroproducts shares jumped 7% on Tuesday, 3 November, following the announcement of its Q2 FY27 results, which showed strong year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled, rising 104.9% year-on-year to ₹934.37 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹456.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The firm's consolidated Profit before tax (PBT) increased 94.4% to ₹87.86 crore from ₹45.19 crore a year ago. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 89.9% to ₹65.03 crore, against ₹34.24 crore in Q2 FY26.

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H1 FY27 performance For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations surged 86.3% year-on-year to ₹1,712.29 crore, compared with ₹918.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated PBT more than doubled, increasing 109.5% to ₹193.93 crore from ₹92.56 crore. Consolidated PAT also more than doubled, rising 108.9% to ₹145.14 crore from ₹69.49 crore in H1 FY26.

Management commentary Commenting on the performance, Ashwin Muthiah, Vice Chairman of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd and Founder Chairman of AM International, Singapore, said the company delivered a strong quarter, with revenue and profitability more than doubling over the corresponding period last year.

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He attributed the performance to the company's ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment through operational improvements, cost discipline and a sharper focus on customer requirements.

Muthiah added that sustainable products and carbon-neutral manufacturing would remain central to the company's long-term growth strategy as it works towards building a more competitive and future-ready business.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price today Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price today opened at ₹122.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹129.10 per share, and an intraday low of ₹115.90 per share. The stock has jumped 37% so far in 2026.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Tamilnadu Petroproducts has been in a downward trajectory since hitting a high of around ₹147 and is currently trading within a parallel channel. The stock has made several attempts to move higher but has faced selling pressure at successive highs.

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In Tuesday's session, the stock attempted to break above ₹122 but formed a long upper wick, indicating selling pressure at higher levels. Arora said ₹118 is the immediate support, while a break below this level could take the stock towards the next support at ₹112.50.

He added that volatility has increased following the Q2 results. However, the technical structure is likely to remain range-bound with a cautious bias until the stock manages a convincing close above ₹122.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



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Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.