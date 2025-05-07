Mint Market
Small-cap stock jumps over 6% after Q4 results; do you own?

Tamilnadu Petroproducts, a small-cap stock, saw a 157% return over five years but faced pressure recently, falling 33% and 7% over three and one years. After reporting strong Q4 results, shares rose over 6% in morning trade on May 7, reaching 79.80 intraday.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 May 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Small-cap stock Tamilnadu Petroproducts jumped over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, May 7, after the company reported its Q4FY25 results.(Agencies)

A small-cap stock Tamilnadu Petroproducts jumped over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, May 7, a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) results. Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price opened at 75.31 against its previous close of 75.15 and rose 6.2 per cent to an intraday high of 79.80. Around 11:20 AM, the small-cap stock traded 4.78 per cent higher at 78.74. Equity benchmark Sensex was flat at 80,671 at that time.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q4 results

On Tuesday, May 6, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, the Chennai-based petrochemical manufacturing company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and for FY25.

The company's standalone profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 surged 127 per cent to 24.91 crore from 10.96 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues increased 2.6 per cent to 458.51 crore from 447.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter under review surged 94.5 per cent to 42.04 crore from 21.61 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of the company recommended a dividend of 1.20 per share for FY25, subject to approval of the members.

For FY25, Tamilnadu Petroproducts' revenue rose 8.8 per cent YoY to 1,847 crore, compared to 1,697 crore during FY24. Net profits climbed 20.2 per cent YoY to 51.42 crore as compared to 42.78 crore in FY24.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts said it had incurred 7.55 crore during the year towards material damage and Plant restoration activities (Michaung cyclone – December 2023).

An amount of 26.05 crore was received from the insurers as an adhoc amount pending assessment report from a surveyor, which has been recognised as an exceptional item, said the company.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price trend

The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns of 157 per cent over the last five years. However, its has been under pressure over the last three and one years, falling 33 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of 110.44 on July 18 last year and a 52-week low of 63.65 on March 18 this year.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

 
