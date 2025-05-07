Small-cap stock jumps over 6% after Q4 results; do you own?

A small-cap stock Tamilnadu Petroproducts jumped over 6 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, May 7, a day after the company reported its March quarter (Q4) results. Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price opened at ₹75.31 against its previous close of ₹75.15 and rose 6.2 per cent to an intraday high of ₹79.80. Around 11:20 AM, the small-cap stock traded 4.78 per cent higher at ₹78.74. Equity benchmark Sensex was flat at 80,671 at that time.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q4 results On Tuesday, May 6, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, the Chennai-based petrochemical manufacturing company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and for FY25.

The company's standalone profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY25 surged 127 per cent to ₹24.91 crore from ₹10.96 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues increased 2.6 per cent to ₹458.51 crore from ₹447.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA for the quarter under review surged 94.5 per cent to ₹42.04 crore from ₹21.61 crore.

Meanwhile, the board of the company recommended a dividend of ₹1.20 per share for FY25, subject to approval of the members.

For FY25, Tamilnadu Petroproducts' revenue rose 8.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,847 crore, compared to ₹1,697 crore during FY24. Net profits climbed 20.2 per cent YoY to ₹51.42 crore as compared to ₹42.78 crore in FY24.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts said it had incurred ₹7.55 crore during the year towards material damage and Plant restoration activities (Michaung cyclone – December 2023).

An amount of ₹26.05 crore was received from the insurers as an adhoc amount pending assessment report from a surveyor, which has been recognised as an exceptional item, said the company.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts share price trend The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns of 157 per cent over the last five years. However, its has been under pressure over the last three and one years, falling 33 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹110.44 on July 18 last year and a 52-week low of ₹63.65 on March 18 this year.

