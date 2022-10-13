Tanla Platforms fixes record date for buyback of shares. 5 details you should know2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 02:08 PM IST
- Tanla Platforms buyback price: Indian IT major has announced buyback of shares at ₹1200 per equity share
Tanla Platforms buyback 2022: India's IT major Tanla Platforms Ltd has announced record date for buyback of shares. The board of directors of the IT company has fixed 25th October 2022 as record date for buyback of Tanla Platforms shares. The company has announced buyback of shares at ₹1200 per equity share on tender basis. After the announcement of record date for buyback of stocks, Tanla Platforms share price witness sharp upside movement in the intraday trade session on Thursday. Tanla Platforms share price today opened upside and went on to climb to its intraday high of ₹872.30 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 11 per cent in early morning deals.