Tanla Platforms buyback ex-date

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about record date for buyback of shares, Tanla Platforms said, "In terms of Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended, and Regulation 9(i) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Buyback Committee of the Company, being duly authorized by the board of directors of the Company in this regard, has vide its resolution dated October 12, 2022 considered, fixed and approved Tuesday, October 25, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of shareholders, who will be eligible to participate in the proposed Buyback." So, the stock will trade ex-buyback on 24th October 2022.